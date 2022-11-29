SCHOOL CLOSURE GENERIC *NONSTOP LOCAL

INLAND NORTHWEST - With a winter storm rolling in this week, here's a list of school closures and delays for Nov. 30.

Last Updated: Nov. 29 at 7:45 p.m.

CLOSURES:

  • Coeur d'Alene Public Schools: Closed
  • Lakeland Joint School District #272: Closed
  • Coeur d'Alene Charter Academy: Closed

DELAYS:

  • Medical Lake School District: 2 hour delay
  • Deer Park School District: 2 hour delay
  • Sprague School District: 2 hour delay
  • Riverside School District: 2 hour delay
  • Cheney School District: 2 hour delay
  • Almira School District: 2 hour delay
  • West Valley School District (Spokane): 2 hour delay
  • Loon Lake School District: 2 hour delay
  • Mary Walker School District: 2 hour delay
  • Orchard Prairie School District: 2 hour delay
  • Coulee Hartline School District: 2 hour delay
  • Valley School District: 2 hour delay

