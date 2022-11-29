INLAND NORTHWEST - With a winter storm rolling in this week, here's a list of school closures and delays for Nov. 30.
Last Updated: Nov. 29 at 7:45 p.m.
CLOSURES:
- Coeur d'Alene Public Schools: Closed
- Lakeland Joint School District #272: Closed
- Coeur d'Alene Charter Academy: Closed
DELAYS:
- Medical Lake School District: 2 hour delay
- Deer Park School District: 2 hour delay
- Sprague School District: 2 hour delay
- Riverside School District: 2 hour delay
- Cheney School District: 2 hour delay
- Almira School District: 2 hour delay
- West Valley School District (Spokane): 2 hour delay
- Loon Lake School District: 2 hour delay
- Mary Walker School District: 2 hour delay
- Orchard Prairie School District: 2 hour delay
- Coulee Hartline School District: 2 hour delay
- Valley School District: 2 hour delay