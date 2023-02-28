Multiple school districts have closed due to the winter storm hitting the region.
Some school districts which had anticipated delays are now CLOSED. Schools with updated status will be bolded.
All Saints Catholic School | 2 Hours Late |
Almira SD | 2 Hours Late |
Central YMCA Childrens Center | Closed |
Chapel Children's Center | No School | No preschool/daycare |
Cheney SD | No School |
Christian Heritage School | No School |
Christian Montessori School | 2 Hours Late |
Coeur d'Alene SD | 2 Hours Late |
Coulee-Hartline SD | 2 Hours Late |
Davenport SD | No School |
East Valley SD Spokane | 90-minute delay |
Excelsior Schools | No School |
Freeman SD | 2 Hours Late |
Genesis Prep Academy | No School |
Gonzaga Prep | Remote Learning |
Great Northern SD | No School |
Harrington SD | 2 Hours Late |
LaCrosse SD | 2 Hours Late | Preschool 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. |
Lakeland SD | 2 Hours Late |
Liberty SD | 2 Hours Late | Before School activities cancelled |
Loon Lake SD | No School |
Mary Walker SD | No School |
Mead SD | No School |
Medical Lake SD | No School |
Nespelem SD | 2 Hours Late |
North Walls Schools | 2 Hours Late |
Northwest Christian School | No School |
Orchard Prairie SD | No School |
Palisades Christian Academy and Learning Center | No School |
Pateros SD | 2 Hours Late |
Post Falls SD | 2 Hours Late | No a.m. preschool |
PRIDE Prep Charter School | No School |
Reardan-Edwall SD | No School |
Riverside SD | No School |
Rosalia SD | 2 Hours Late |
Saint John-Endicott Schools | 2 Hours Late | No Preschool
Saint Mary's Catholic School | 2 Hours Late |
Saint Matthew Lutheran Preschool and School | 2 Hours Late |
Southside Christian | No School | EXCEPT Afternoon Preschool, Aftercare still open
Spokane Public Schools | 2 Hours Late |
Spokane Christian Academy | 10 a.m. start |
Sprague-Lamont SD | 2 Hours Late | No Breakfast |
St. Aloysius Schools | 10 a.m. start |
St. Charles Catholic School | No School |
St. George's School | No School |
St. John Vianney Catholic School | 2 Hours Late |
St. Thomas More School | No School |
Valley SD | No School |
Wallace SD | No School |
West Valley SD | 2 Hours Late | No Preschool/a.m. classes at Dishman Hills HS |
Wilson Creek SD | 2 Hours Late | No Preschool |