Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. * WHERE...Rockford, Davenport, Downtown Spokane, Spokane Valley, Airway Heights, Fairfield, and Cheney. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&