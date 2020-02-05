Fairchild AFB - 2-Hour Delay (includes medical facility)
Faith Baptist Academy - 2-Hour Delay
Garfield-Palouse School District - Hour and a half delay. No Preschool or breakfast. Buses will be on paved roads only.
Grand Coulee Dam School District - 2-Hour Delay
Harrington School District - 2-hour delay
LaCrosse School District - 2 hour delay
Lind-Ritzville School District - 2 hour delay
Nespelem School District - 2-Hour Delay, no AM preschool
Odessa School District - 2 hours late
Plummer-Worley School District - 2-Hour Delay, no breakfast, no preschool
Pomeroy School District - 2-hour delay
PRIDE Prep - 2 hour delay for school and buses
Pullman Public Schools - School on time, rural buses on emergency routes
Rosalia Schools - School on time, emergency bus routes only
Sprague-Lamont School District - 2 hour delay. No preschool or breakfast.
St. John-Endicott Cooperative Schools - 2-hour delay; conditions reevaluated at 8 a.m.
Washington State University Pullman - No School
Washtucna School District – 2 Hour Delay - No PLC, No breakfast, no preschool
Wellpinit School District - 2-Hour Delay
Wilson Creek School District - CLOSED
