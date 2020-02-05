Fairchild AFB - 2-Hour Delay (includes medical facility)

Faith Baptist Academy - 2-Hour Delay

Garfield-Palouse School District - Hour and a half delay. No Preschool or breakfast. Buses will be on paved roads only. 

Grand Coulee Dam School District - 2-Hour Delay

Harrington School District - 2-hour delay

LaCrosse School District - 2 hour delay

Lind-Ritzville School District - 2 hour delay

Nespelem School District - 2-Hour Delay, no AM preschool

Odessa School District - 2 hours late 

Plummer-Worley School District - 2-Hour Delay, no breakfast, no preschool

Pomeroy School District - 2-hour delay

PRIDE Prep - 2 hour delay for school and buses 

Pullman Public Schools - School on time, rural buses on emergency routes

Rosalia Schools - School on time, emergency bus routes only

Sprague-Lamont School District - 2 hour delay. No preschool or breakfast. 

St. John-Endicott Cooperative Schools - 2-hour delay; conditions reevaluated at 8 a.m.

Washington State University Pullman - No School

Washtucna School District – 2 Hour Delay - No PLC, No breakfast, no preschool

Wellpinit School District - 2-Hour Delay

Wilson Creek School District - CLOSED

Tags