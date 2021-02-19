Classroom, school, education

INLAND NORTHWEST - The snow is falling down again across the Inland Northwest. Here's a list of school changes for Friday, Feb. 19.

Steptoe School District: 2 hour delay, no morning pre school

Genesee School District: 2 hour delay, no morning pre school or breakfast

Colton School District: 2 hour delay, busses on emergency routes and no morning childcare

Colfax School District: Busses on emergency routes only

Troy School District: Closed

Faith Baptist Academy: Closed

