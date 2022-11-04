Gov. Inslee proclaims October 30 Weatherization Day

SPOKANE, Wash. -  Winter weather has hit the Inland Northwest and as a result, some local districts are canceling and delaying school.

Last Updated: Nov. 4 at 8:30 a.m.

  • Summit Valley School District: No school
  • Wellpinit School District: No school

