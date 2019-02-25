School closures, delays

Check in for the latest school delays and closures for Tuesday, Feb. 26. 

TWO HOUR DELAYS

  • Harrington School District
  • Lind School District
  • Ritzville School District
  • LaCrosse School District
  • Benge School District
  • Sprague-Lamont School District
  • Reardan School District
  • Oakesdale School District 
  • Liberty School District- Honor band and choir reports at 9:15
  • Washington State University-Pullman
  • Steptoe School District- buses on paved roads, no preschool
  • Washtucna School District

CLOSED

Tags

Recommended for you