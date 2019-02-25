Check in for the latest school delays and closures for Tuesday, Feb. 26.
TWO HOUR DELAYS
- Harrington School District
- Lind School District
- Ritzville School District
- LaCrosse School District
- Benge School District
- Sprague-Lamont School District
- Reardan School District
- Oakesdale School District
- Liberty School District- Honor band and choir reports at 9:15
- Washington State University-Pullman
- Steptoe School District- buses on paved roads, no preschool
- Washtucna School District
CLOSED