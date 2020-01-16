Almira School District - 2-hour delay, no breakfast, no AM Pre-K
Boundary County School District - CLOSED
Cashmere School District - 2-hour delay
Colfax School District - School on time, no rural buses
Colton School District - 2-hour delay
Coulee-Hartline SD - 2-hour delay, no preschool, no breakfast
Freeman School District - 2-hour delay, no AM preschool
Garfield-Palouse Schools - 1.5 Hours Late
Liberty School District - 2-hour delay, no breakfast
Northport School District - 2-hour delay
Oakesdale SD - CLOSED (updated from previous 2-hour delay)
Odessa SD - 2 Hours Late
Okanogan SD - 2 Hours Late
Omak SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Paschal Sherman Indian School - 2 Hours Late
Pateros School District - School on time, buses on plowed roads only
Pullman School District - Rural buses running two hours late
Rosalia School District - 2-hour delay, emergency bus routes only
Summit Valley School District - 2-hour delay
