School closures, delays

Almira School District - 2-hour delay, no breakfast, no AM Pre-K

Boundary County School District - CLOSED

Cashmere School District - 2-hour delay

Colfax School District - School on time, no rural buses

Colton School District - 2-hour delay

Coulee-Hartline SD - 2-hour delay, no preschool, no breakfast

Freeman School District - 2-hour delay, no AM preschool

Garfield-Palouse Schools - 1.5 Hours Late

Liberty School District - 2-hour delay, no breakfast

Northport School District - 2-hour delay

Oakesdale SD - CLOSED (updated from previous 2-hour delay)

Odessa SD - 2 Hours Late

Okanogan SD - 2 Hours Late 

Omak SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool 

Paschal Sherman Indian School - 2 Hours Late

Pateros School District - School on time, buses on plowed roads only

Pullman School District - Rural buses running two hours late

Rosalia School District - 2-hour delay, emergency bus routes only

Summit Valley School District - 2-hour delay

Tags