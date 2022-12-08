As a snowstorm sweeps the region, some school districts have announced delays for Friday, Dec. 9:
Delays:
Wilbur-Creston School District - There will be a two-hour delay. A superintendent announced there was a bus slide-off on Thursday afternoon, however no one was injured and children made it home safely. They urge parents to drive cautiously tonight and tomorrow morning on the extra slick roads.
Almira School District - There will be a two-hour delay. Preschool is cancelled, and there will be no breakfast.
Coulee-Hartline School District - There will be a two-hour delay.
Sprague and Lamont School District - There will be a two-hour delay. Morning preschool and breakfast will be cancelled.
St. John-Endicott School District - There will be a two-hour delay.
Closures:
None at this time.