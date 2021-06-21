SPOKANE, WASH- With summer vacation fast approaching school districts are working to combat food insecurity.
There are 22 places where Spokane Public Schools will offer its summer meals.
All sites will serve five-day meal kits starting next Monday, June 28, 2021. The program intends to offer one breakfast and one lunch per child per day.
To find a location near you in Spokane, you can text “food” to 877-877. You can follow this link for all 22 locations.
In Coeur D'Alene students needing free meals can start picking up lunches today.
From June 21 through August 13, students 18-years-old and under can receive a meal. While adults can purchase one for four dollars and fifty cents.
The lunches will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m at multiple elementary schools, including Broah elementary, Skyway Elementary, Lakes middle school. The meal program will be closed over the fourth of July holiday.
If your child is receiving summer meals elsewhere, the school district asks you to limit meal pickup to that site alone for each week.