CHENEY, Wash. - Despite an increased presence of police and school district administrators on campus Tuesday, Cheney Middle School administrators say school will go on as normal.
KHQ received several calls from concerned parents after an alert went out to parents that detailed a school shooting threat a student found penciled on a stall in one of the girls' bathrooms on campus Monday.
Mike Stark, the principal of Cheney Middle School, said administrators called the police as soon as the threat was reported.
The school's resource officer and another police officer were on standby while administrators reviewed security footage of the hallway outside the bathroom.
Stark said the student who reported the threat did everything right. After finding the message, she left the bathroom and went straight to the administrative office; administrators and members of the school's counseling team were in the bathroom within 30 seconds.
"We're so proud (of the student who reported the threat,)" Stark said. " We spend lots of time really driving home the concept of 'see something, say something,' and our kids are amazing at that."
According to the School District, the investigation into the threat and who left it is still in the early stages. Administrators plan to conduct interviews with every student seen near the bathroom before the threat was found.
Principal Stark said the main goal of increasing police and administrative presence on campus is to help students feel safe.
"Our whole goal tomorrow is to provide enough presence so that our kids feel safe and can go about their business of learning tomorrow," Stark said. "We anticipate a normal day."
Parents who received the message about the school threat were alerted by the district's emergency alert system, called 'School Messenger."
Stark said parents don't have to enroll themselves in the alert system.
Any parent with a student in the Cheney School District automatically will receive an email, a phone call, a text message, or a combination of the three anytime something similar happens.