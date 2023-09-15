SPOKANE, Wash. - Schools and police in Spokane were on high alert Friday morning after Snapchat messages were shared with explicit threats of violence in schools. After investigating the threats, police believe there is no credible threats to schools in the Spokane area at this time.
Updated: Sept. 15 at 11:30 a.m.
Spokane law enforcement is preparing for a potential active shooter situation after Snapchat images were shared, threatening violence against schools on Sept. 15.
Spokane Police Department said they're unsure if this threat is credible, nor if it is directed at Spokane schools specifically, but they are treating it as a serious threat. Additional officers will be stationed at schools across the city, with a spokesperson stating schools across Spokane will be their priority today.
Police are continuing investigation into the Snapchat threats.
Spokane Public Schools sent the following message:
Dear SPS staff and families,
This morning, Spokane Public Schools is working with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) to investigate a threat made on social media. Several other cities across the nation also received the same social media threat. Law enforcement is working to identify the source and determine the credibility.
Both SPS and law enforcement take these types of incidents and the safety of students and staff very seriously. Additional SPS campus safety specialists and SPD officers have extra patrols around schools this morning, so staff and students can attend school safely and uninterrupted today.
Please tell a trusted adult or report to law enforcement immediately if you are aware of a threat to your school or the district. We will provide additional updates as details become available, but wanted to make you aware of the situation. It is important that you know that law enforcement and SPS are doing everything we can to investigate thoroughly and quickly determine the source.
As always, we encourage anyone who sees or hears anything concerning related to SPS to say something by calling our Campus Safety line at 509.354.7233, or after hours at 509.354.5934. Text or email: safeline@spokaneschools.org
If you have any questions or concerns please contact us via Let’s Talk.
Spokane Public Schools
Mead School District shared the following message:
Dear Mead School District Families and Staff,
The Mead School District has become aware of a troubling post that has circulated on Snapchat and shared with school administrators. The Snapchat post referred to threats to school safety, and our School Resource Officers are working closely with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office to investigate. The SCSO shared that at this time there is no specificity to the threat, it does not appear to be credible, and they are continuing to investigate the post.
We have also heard reports from other districts and several states that similar posts are circulating in their schools, too, as part of a national trend. As with every threat brought to our attention, we are closely monitoring the situation and taking it seriously.
This situation serves as a good example of why it is important to avoid sharing posts online that refer to school safety threats. Even if they are not credible threats, they can cause a great deal of stress and anxiety for our students, families, and staff. We ask our families to monitor their children’s social media activity and speak with them about proper behavior online.
If you or your child become aware of any potential threat posted to social media or anywhere else, please notify law enforcement right away. In addition, you can call or text our Report A Concern line at 509.381.0360, or submit a SafeSchools alert here.
As always, thank you for your partnership as we work to ensure a safe, secure, and positive learning environment for our students.
Updated: Sept. 15 at 8:35 a.m.