SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane law enforcement is preparing for a potential active shooter situation after Snapchat images were shared, threatening violence against schools on Sept. 15.
Spokane Police Department said they're unsure if this threat is credible, nor if it is directed at Spokane schools specifically, but they are treating it as a serious threat. Additional officers will be stationed at schools across the city, with a spokesperson stating schools across Spokane will be their priority today.
Police are continuing investigation into the Snapchat threats.