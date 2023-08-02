Back to school season is upon us, and this month there are tons of events planned to support kids in need by providing much-needed school supplies.
This Friday, Aug. 4, the National Guard Readiness Center in Spokane is hosting a school supply giveaway for any of the thousands of local Armed Forces members. There will be free food and school supplies available for any who currently or previously served and their families.
The action starts tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. when the American Red Cross will host a mindful resiliency event for students. It will include rock painting, hydro dipping, and a message about the power of positive mentality ahead of the challenges that come with the new school year.
Then, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., there will give away school supplies and a free hot dog lunch, complete with chips and refreshments.
Around 2,000 total school supplies will be handed out as part of Operation Homefront's annual event held nationwide in partnership with Dollar Tree.
Military family readiness specialist Leslie Burks said this event is all about helping veterans and their families feel supported.
"It means that they have communities who care," she said. "It means that they are important for what they are doing and what they're going through on a daily basis of serving with us and their military members."
If you'd like some of that hotdog lunch, you will need to RSVP via the Facebook page!