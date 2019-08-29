Spokane Police Department officers and school zone speed cameras are keeping a close eye out for school zone speeders as kids head back to class.
The speed limit for school zones in the area is 20 miles per hour. Police say that speed limit is set to keep children safe. The department says a child is approximately five times more likely to die if hit by a car going 30 miles per hour as opposed to 20 miles an hour.
The Spokane Police Department says school zone speed cameras will start penalizing speeding drivers on Thursday, August 29. Police say cameras are set up in the following locations:
-North Ash Street, Ridgeview Elementary
-North Maple Street, Ridgeview Elementary
-North Nevada Street, Longfellow Elementary
-West Northwest Boulevard, Finch Elementary
-North Monroe Street, Willard Elementary