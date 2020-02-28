SPOKANE, Wash. - Two 15-year-olds are facing Felony Harassment charges in connection to online threats made to shoot students at Ferris High School, according to a search warrant filed in Spokane Superior Court.
On February 16, the father of a freshman student contacted Ferris School's Assistant Principal to tell him that he discovered multiple online threats by a young man who was interested in dating his child. Court documents say the girl was not interested in dating him.
One photo in particular worried her father: a photo of a Smith and Wesson handgun, held by what appeared to be adult hands. The post said "[girl's Instagram name] is scared of guns" with laughing emoji icons and hashtags including #meme #guns #spokanesucks #schoolshooter.
According to the court documents, Spokane detectives said both young men named in the search warrant have guns in their home, though the parents of both say they do not have access to the guns.
Detectives filed the search warrant in order to search the two suspect's cell phones and social media accounts. Detectives are also hoping to search one of the suspect's homes in order to find guns that were seen in the online threats. KHQ is not naming the suspects at this time, as they have not been officially charged with any crimes.
