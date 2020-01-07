After Tuesday's avalanche at Silver Mountain, other North Idaho ski resorts will have their runs open on Wednesday.
Schweitzer Mountain Resort told KHQ that they, "...have a standard protocol that we follow for opening runs on any given day of the season since weather can be so variable. If our patrol crew needs extra time to mitigate avalanche prone terrain, we take time and evaluate accordingly."
Schweitzer said on Tuesday they had the North Bowl run closed due to safety risks and they reevaluate every morning.
Lookout Pass Ski and Recreation told KHQ that all their runs are stable and not prone to avalanche danger.
On Tuesday, the Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center issued an avalanche warning but Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center warnings do not apply to local ski areas.
Silver Mountain said they will be open Wednesday but the runs where the avalanche occurred will be closed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.