Schweitzer announces new employee housing project in Ponderay

PONDERAY, Idaho - Schweitzer has partnered with Eastmark Capital Group, a real-estate development company, to create an 84-unit apartment complex to provide housing for Schweitzer’s employees.
The complex will be located near the intersection of Schweitzer Plaza Drive and Triangle Drive in Ponderay, and will be walking distance to shopping, dining and transportation services including the public shuttle to Schweitzer.
Phase one of the new neighborhood will consist of three, three-story buildings on approximately three acres with a central courtyard.
Each building will offer pet friendly one, two, and three bedroom units and feature modern amenities including washers and dryers as well as bike and ski storage.
The $22 million housing development has already received approval from the City of Ponderay with construction beginning this spring.
The full project is expected to be completed within 12 months, with employees occupying units as soon as the summer of 2023.
“Employee housing has been a focus of ours for several years,” said Schweitzer President & CEO, Tom Chasse. “Being able to offer our dedicated staff and their families a place to call home, is a huge win for them and for us. Our managers and frontline staff are the people who make Schweitzer, Schweitzer and being able to help them continue living in the heart of our community is extremely important to all of us.”
Future plans for the site include additional housing units, covered picnic areas, outdoor play areas, walking paths, workout facilities and a full-service daycare facility aimed at serving Schweitzer employees with young children in need of affordable childcare.
This is Schweitzer’s second project directly related to employee housing.
In the summer of 2020, the resort acquired and renovated a former assisted living facility in Sandpoint, creating dormitory style housing for 16 seasonal and full-time employees this past year.