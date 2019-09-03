SANDPOINT, Idaho - Winter is coming and Schweitzer Mountain Resort is already preparing for skiing and snowboarding season to begin.
The resort announced on its website that the 2019-2020 season will be kicking off on November 29, 2019, as long as the weather cooperates.
Season passes are already on sale and can be purchased at regular prices until October 31, after which prices will increase for late season.
Back in July, Schweitzer also announced the construction of a new 30-unit boutique hotel, which is expected to open in fall 2020.