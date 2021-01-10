SANDPOINT, Idaho -- Schweitzer Mountain Ski Resort announced that it will be cancelling twilight skiing for the upcoming Martin Luther King holiday due to an "overwhelming lack of compliance with mask policies and social distancing in the rental shop, day lodge, and lift lines" as well as verbal abuse directed towards staff members.
President and CEO of Schweitzer, Tom Chasse sent out a press release saying "I will not continue to tolerate the verbal abuse that has been directed towards our staff as they have attempted to enforce our safety requirements."
Chasse also said that he hopes this will only be a "pause" for twilight skiing at the mountain, but says that the company will need to reassess their approach before committing to any further dates.
The Jan. 16 fireworks will continue as schedule, as will tubing on the mountain.
Chasse finished his announcement, writing "we hope this “pause” in our twilight skiing operation will provide our staff a much-needed break from the constant struggle of trying to operate safely during the pandemic as well as a reminder to our guests of our commitment to our safety protocols. We need everyone to do their part so we can slow the spread and continue to shred. Be kind. Be compassionate. Have patience."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.