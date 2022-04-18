PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University (WSU) announced Monday a historic $20 million donation from Edmund and Beatriz Schweitzer, and Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL).
The money will go towards the construction of WSU’s Voiland College of Engineering and Architecture's new student access building.
"When complete, the facility will be a central hub where engineering and design students can innovate, collaborate with faculty and each other, and have access to advising, technology, and other activities that are foundational to their success at college and beyond," the university said in a release.
WSU is naming the new building after the Schweitzers in recognition of the donation. It will be called the "Schweitzer Engineering Hall."
“An investment of this magnitude is a game-changer for the Voiland College and for the entire WSU system,” said WSU President Kirk Schulz. “When people like Ed, Beatriz, and the employee-owners of SEL make a generous commitment like this, it is a resounding endorsement for all of our talented faculty, staff, and students in the college and across the WSU system.
When finished, the new Schweitzer Engineering Hall will be home to flexible classrooms and community collaboration zones. It will also feature senior capstone design areas and centers for advising, tutoring and counseling.
”Education leads to dreams, innovations, and new realities. WSU professors Mosher, Szablya, Baker, Flechsig, Hower, Seamans, Rigas, and many others opened my mind and the minds of thousands of students,” said SEL President Edmund O. Schweitzer III. “Beatriz and I are grateful for this opportunity to grow the Voiland College of Engineering and Architecture.”