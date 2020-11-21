Mountains like Schweitzer say with ending early last year due to pandemic, this year they are aware of the impact Covid-19 has on the community, as well as the ski season.
That's why they have new strategies in place.
All passholders and guests must wear a face covering in any resort building, the resort used historical data to allow a certain number of skiers each day, as well as adjusting their food and dining protocols.
Working closely with the panhandle health district, Schweitzer management says they mostly need the help of the skiers.
"We really need our guests to help us with this, we are trying to do the best we can as a company to keep everybody safe but we really need our guests and passholders to help us on that journey so that we can be on the mountain and get that mental health break we all have been looking forward to," Marketing Manager, Dig Chrismer said.
This ski season skiers are encouraged to book their tickets well ahead of time because of limited space each day.
Schweitzer says they had a great turn out of season passholders, and look forward to prioritizing their members.
If you'd like to book a ski date or see Schweitzer's list of Covid-19 adaptions, click here.
