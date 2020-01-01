SANDPOINT, Idaho - Thanks to recent snowfalls, Schweitzer Mountain Resort is opening its brand new Cedar Park Express chairlift on Thursday.
Snow in the Sandpoint region has allowed skiers & riders to take in the majority of Schweitzer's front-side terrain, but conditions are now allowing them to open Stella and Cedar Park Express chairlifts.
“We have been eagerly waiting on the weather to provide us enough snow to enjoy some of the newly gladed and enhanced terrain we have in our North Bowl,” said Tom Chasse, Schweitzer CEO. “We received 10 inches in the last 24 hours and that’s set up the runs around Cedar Park perfectly. People have been blown away by the transformation back there.”
Cedar Park Express is a Leitner-Poma detachable quad chair that was installed along with the resort’s Sky-Trac Colburn Triple to replace the aging Snow Ghost lift this past summer.
“The construction on the two lifts went according to plan and they were both ready to go for the 2019/20 season at the end of October,” explains Chasse. “The Colburn Triple was opened to the public on December 13 but, unfortunately, Mother Nature didn’t quite give us the snowfall we needed at lower elevations and it’s only now that we are able to add the Cedar Park Express to our operation.”
Chasse says Schweitzer expects to have all 10 lifts in operation on the weekends and by Friday, they anticipate having 100 percent of the terrain open.
"The long term forecast for January snowfall looks promising," Chasse added. "We’re optimistic about the rest of the season.”
