SANDPOINT, Idaho — Schweitzer Mountain Resort, one of the largest ski areas in the Pacific Northwest, has announced that it will be acquired by Alterra Mountain Company, a global leader in the mountain resort industry.
In a letter to the Schweitzer community on Thursday, President and CEO Tom Chasse said that MKM Trust, the current owner and developer of Schweitzer, has agreed to sell the resort operations and the Mountain Utility Company to Alterra. The deal is expected to close later in 2023, subject to regulatory approvals.
Chasse said that he will stay in his role and lead the transition and the ongoing development of the new Schweitzer Creek Village base area. He also said that Alterra intends to keep the entire Schweitzer team in place and preserve the resort's mission, values, brand and culture.
"I'm personally very excited to join a family of world-class destinations with passionate industry leaders who can help guide Schweitzer in becoming the best version of itself," Chasse wrote.
Alterra owns 16 destination resorts in North America and partners with more than 40 destinations around the world with its Ikon Pass. Chasse said that Alterra's vision to create positive impacts for its people, places and community is in alignment with Schweitzer's core values.
"Recognizing the innate value of the unique culture found at each of the mountain communities, Alterra’s goal is to preserve, sustain, and support its two most important resources: the mountains and the people who live and play in them," he wrote.
Chasse also said that there will be no changes to Schweitzer's current pass products or Ikon Pass access at this time. He also said that Schweitzer will continue to offer reciprocal products with Castle Mountain, AB, Loveland, CO, and Whitefish, MT.
Schweitzer has been under the same ownership for the last 18 years. Since 2006, Chasse has overseen the resort's evolution into a nationally recognized destination, with highlights such as terrain expansion, five new chairlifts, the construction of Sky House and Humbird boutique hotel and the recent opening of Cambium Spa.
He thanked the Schweitzer community for their support and enthusiasm over the years and expressed optimism for the future.
"I hope you'll join me in welcoming this new chapter for Schweitzer," he wrote. "As I look ahead to the next 20 years and beyond, I'm enthusiastic about the future of Schweitzer and can't wait to see what's in store."