IDAHO - Your next trip to Schweitzer Mountain is going to look a little different.
Schweitzer Mountain Resort, or as they will now be calling it, Schweitzer, is getting a brand makeover.
The first thing to change is the logo. The new logo is a light-green 'S' that is meant to reflect the landscape surrounding the mountain.
The wordmark is also changing to complement the modern take on the Schweitzer logo.
The resort will also now go by 'Schweitzer' instead of 'Schweitzer mountain resort'.
Schweitzer says these changes will be reflected on their website, village wayfinding system, advertising, social media channels, on season passes and a variety of other communication mediums.