Schweitzer Mountain sees first snowfall of the 2020 season!

SANDPOINT, Idaho - Snow lovers check it out!
Schweitzer Mountain announcing on Tuesday that the resort received their first snow of the 2020 season!
According to Schweitzer Mountain on twitter, they open for the ski season in 45 days. Lift tickets go on sale on November 9.
Soooo pretty :)— Schweitzer Mountain (@SchweitzerID) October 13, 2020
Why is early season #snow so exciting?!?#schweitzerlife #winter #weather #snowing @visitidaho @VisitSandpoint pic.twitter.com/T3GhHq8EUa
Schweitzer Mountain also outlines their COVID-19 safety and health guidelines on their website.
The resort asks guests to maintain physical distancing during their stay. They are also requiring guests and employees to wear masks inside the resort.
