Schweitzer Mountain sees first snowfall of the 2020 season!

SANDPOINT, Idaho - Snow lovers check it out!

Schweitzer Mountain announcing on Tuesday that the resort received their first snow of the 2020 season!

According to Schweitzer Mountain on twitter, they open for the ski season in 45 days. Lift tickets go on sale on November 9. 

Schweitzer Mountain also outlines their COVID-19 safety and health guidelines on their website.

The resort asks guests to maintain physical distancing during their stay. They are also requiring guests and employees to wear masks inside the resort.

Tags