SANDPOINT, Idaho - Schweitzer Mountain Resort has been ranked one of the most affordable leading ski resorts not just in the United States, but in North America as a whole.
HomeToGo.com released its Ski Price Index 2020, ranking the top 50 North American leading ski destinations in terms of affordability. The data includes factors like costs of ski rentals, daily lift tickets, lunch and overnight accommodations.
Schweitzer came in at No. 7 on the list for North America with a total cost of $239.67, and ranked third among U.S. resorts behind Bolton Valley (Vermont - 2nd North America) and Mission Ridge (Washington - 6th North America).
Aside from its lunch costs ($16), Schweitzer's strong overall ranking was fueled by top-15 rankings among the 50 resorts in ski rentals ($36), lift tickets ($86) and accommodations ($101.67).
Schweitzer has implemented multiple upgrade projects during the off-season including new lifts and accommodations.
Canadian resorts claimed seven of the top-10 spots, and four of the top five. Alberta's Marmot Basin and Lake Louise Ski Resort ranked first and third, respectively.
Schweitzer plans to open for the 2019-20 season on Friday, Nov. 29.
