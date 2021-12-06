Schweitzer
Schweitzer

SANDPOINT, Idaho - An abundance of new snow and ideal winter conditions Monday are prompting Schweitzer to shoot to reopen weekday operations Tuesday.

The options will be limited for the week, only Basin Express is open and there will be no beginner terrain. 

Tickets are available for purchase on-site for $45. Weekends are still reserved for season pass holders until more lifts become available. 

Tags

Current Contests

Renew A Ride

Renew A Ride

    Do you know a person or family who is in need of a new ride? Submit them here and they could win a pre-owned 2018 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD.

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!