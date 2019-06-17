This weekend Schweitzer will be kicking off the summer with an event featuring free music and chairlift rides.
Schweitzer Mountain Resort is hosting "7B Sunday" on June 23, which they call "the unofficial kickoff to summer for Sandpoint and Bonner County."
Bonner County businesses and non-profit organizations will be on hand to offer all the county has in one spot, including food vendors, retail stores, artists and musicians.
Additionally, Schweitzer says attendees can enjoy unlimited rides on the Great Escape Quad free of charge. Refreshments and other activities will be available at the top of the chairlift.
Summer amenities will be in full swing, including the trampoline jumper, zip line, climbing wall, mountain biking, hiking and geocaching.
The events at the village as well as the chairlift operations will be from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Bands performing include the Monarch Mountain Band, The Groove Black and the Brendan Kelty Trio.
Those interested in being a vendor for the event can contact Schweitzer.