SANDPOINT, Idaho - Schweitzer's "Own the Night" program raised nearly $50,000 this year for local nonprofits.
For each twilight skiing ticket sold, half the proceeds are shared with selected nonprofits. For the 2021-22 season, the nearly $50,000 will go to 10 different organizations.
This program has been going on for more than 20 years. The twilight skiing season typically starts around Christmas and continues on Friday and Saturday nights until mid-March.
“We had 26 twilight skiing sessions this year with nearly 5000 visitors overall,” Resort Services Director Jade Smith said. “Twilight skiing is really a staple of our local community and knowing that these skiers and riders are helping our non-profits by simply buying a ticket is an amazing thing. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
Schweitzer plans on offering this program again next season with the final list of participating nonprofits available in December.