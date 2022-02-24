SPOKANE, Wash. - Throughout the winter Kat Hall - Restoration Program Director at The Lands Council - takes kids from local schools up Mt. Spokane to measure how much snow we have and estimate how much water Spokane will see throughout the summer.
"One of my take-home messages for the kids is that oh okay well the snow that you're snowshoeing on today is going to melt and it's going to become the water that you drink and that you fish in in July,” Hall said.
Hall says about 75% - 80% of the precipitation we see in Spokane every year falls as snow.
“If we have a good solid snowpack then we can feel comfortable that there is going to be enough water to go around for all the different users,” Hall said.
This water helps fuel local agriculture, generates power, fuels local ecosystems, and supplies the primary source of the Spokane Valley-Rathdrum aquifer covering more than 370 miles.
"We got off to a fantastic start over the holidays and we got all those cold temperatures, all that amazing snow and then we just haven't seen much since the new year started,” Hall said.
Not a great sign of what is to come, and Jeff Marti – Drought Coordinator for the Department of Ecology - didn’t have much good news to add.
"I was looking at the forecast for flows on the Little Spokane river this summer April through September and the forecast is that the volume of water flowing past Dartford this summer will be the 5th lowest okay in the past 74 years,” Marti said.
Marti added this forecast is actually worse than what we saw in 2021.
“You might remember last year was an extraordinarily dry year for eastern Washington,” Marti said.
Experts are anticipating another dry summer, which could have devastating impacts not only for humans, but for wildlife like the iconic Redband Trout, which need cooler water to thrive. Still, Kat Hall says there is hope.
"There is winter left and it certainly could snow more,” Hall said.
It may not seem like a huge deal whether we get more snow versus more rain but Hall says this really comes down to timing.
All the snow on Mt. Spokane should last us through the summer, well that is the hope at least, and if it gets too warm or we get too much rain it could throw off the timing and affect how much water we see throughout the summer.