Scientists distill vodka from grains grown inside Chernobyl exclusion zone

Believe it or not, but a new brand of vodka that may hit shelves in the U.S. has been produced using grain grown inside Chernobyl's exclusion zone.
Yes, Chernobyl Vodka, and with more tourists visiting the site of the 1986 nuclear disaster every year, the market is growing.
According to scientists who've been studying the area for years, the vodka is the real deal.
They say they've produced the first drink from the exclusion zone since the disaster.
"This means we don't just abandon the land," Dr. Grennady Laptev said. "We use this land in different and diverse ways and we can produce something which is totally clean from the radioactivity."
So far, they've only produced one bottle, but they've had it checked and rechecked for radioactivity.
"I tremble when I pick it up because this is the only bottle in existence," Professor Jim Smith with the University of Portsmouth said. "This is no more radioactive than any other vodka. We've checked it. We've had two of the best laboratories in the world looking to see if they can find any radioactivity from Chernobyl and they haven't found any."
The scientists hope to sell the vodka and give the proceeds back to Ukrainian communities still struggling after the nuclear disaster.