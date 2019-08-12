Scoot Spokane will be holding its final "First Ride Academy" class of the summer Wednesday evening.
The classes will be lead by Lime experts and include tips on how to use the Lime app, scooters and bikes. During the class you will take a few laps prior to heading over to Kendall Yards to test out your new skills.
"Your Lime ride will have you back at the Visitor Information Center in Riverfront Park in time to enjoy Free Movie Night at the Lilac Bowl," the Visit Spokane website reads.
Classes are free, but will be limited to the first 30 reservations. Lime rides and helmets are included. The class will meet up Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Visitor Center in Riverfront Park.
You can register at this link.
Visit Spokane and Lime partnered up for "Scoot Spokane" in an effort to show visitors and locals what the city has to offer along and the mobility options Lime lends to those experiences.
Join us Wednesday for a Scoot Spokane First Ride Academy class with @VisitSpokane, @SpoRiverfrontPk and @limebike. The FREE class includes tips on how to use the app, scooters and bikes lead by the experts at Lime. https://t.co/Xgcii9vLAW pic.twitter.com/pnOrzGLmHc— City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) August 12, 2019