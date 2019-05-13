Avista CEO and chairman of the board, Scott Morris announced he will retire effective March 1st, 2020.
According to a story by the Journal of Business, Morris will continue to serve as the executive chairman of the board of directors until he retires. He will transition his duties as CEO to Dennis P. Vermillion effective Oct. 1, 2019.
Morris will serve as the non-executive chairman of the board following his retirement. Vermillion also will continue to serve on Avista’s board of directors.
Morris joined Avista in 1981 and began his career in the utility marketing division. He was named chairman and chief executive officer in 2008.
