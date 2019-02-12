Update: A cat taken in by SCRAPS badly injured after being shot with a pellet gun has passed away.
SCRAPS said in an update on its original Facebook post that "Angel boy" unfortunately died on Tuesday.
"We are devastated," SCRAPs said in the post. "He was beating the odds, and we wanted so badly to see his body and soul mend. Our hearts are broken, but we are so grateful to each of you who have taken the time to read his story and bear witness to him--he was seen and loved."
SCRAPS said word spread quickly about Angel boy, as much of the community reached out and donated. They say the funds donated will go directly towards Angel's care as well as care towards the next pet that shows up in need of medical care.
"We are stunned by the support our community has lent to Angel's cause, and we send our warmest thanks to all of you who have donated," SCRAPS wrote.
Previous coverage: SCRAPS is looking for donations after taking in an abused cat that needed life-saving surgery.
"We are in tears as we write this," SCRAPS wrote in a Facebook post.
SCRAPS said that Angel boy came to them after being shot with pellets, and had suffered a severe tail injury that led to an infection and broken pelvis. They say a person intentionally broke his body and spirit, as the cat intentionally buries his head and avoids eye contact.
"Though he remains the gentlest creature who easily accepts his medications and purrs when stroked, we are desperate to heal him fully, but need your help," SCRAPS wrote.
SCRAPS is asking for donations towards the Hope Foundation, which is funding all of Angel boy's medical care. They are also seeking a foster parent for him.
Dr. Hamilton of Valley Veterinary Clinic performed the life-saving surgery on Angel boy.
"We're all in your corner, Angel. Please keep fighting," SCRAPS concluded in the post.
If you would like to donate towards the Hope Foundation, click here: https://www.scrapshopefoundation.org/?fbclid=IwAR36iXZf8iNIMdoUvjFhanO280gH7UXobqAXS_qx6XgcYX_i5oPAbbxwL70
Foster parent inquiries can be sent to SCRAPSRescue@spokanecounty.org.