SPOKANE, Wash. - SCRAPS is debuting a new program called Dog Meets World.
The program, which will launch March 2019, pairs members of the community with shelter dogs for field trips, according to a Facebook post by SCRAPS.
Hiking, a meal in a pet-friendly restaurant, or a trip to a lake are some of the potential outings SCRAPS lists as part of the program.
The program was created to help reduce kennel stress and give shelter dogs enrichment and increased visibility Participants will be provided with a collar/harness, leash, treats and a water bowl.
If you're interested in participating, you can email SCRAPSRescue@spokanecounty.org.