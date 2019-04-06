SCRAPS asking for community's help in animal cruelty investigation

WARNING: Some may find details and images in this story disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - SCRAPS is asking for the community's help in an animal cruelty investigation that resulted in the death of a female, mixed breed dog.
The dog was found abandoned in a crate at the intersection of South McKinnon Road and East 5th Avenue in Spokane Valley in March. Necropsy results identify the dog's cause of death as starvation and dehydration attributable to abandonment.
The results described the dog's death as "painful and prolonged." She also was found to have pressure sores on three of her paws.
SCRAPS believes the dog was a victim of first degree animal cruelty. Under Washington State law, this is defined, in part, as:
"A person is guilty of animal cruelty in the first degree (a class C felony) when he or she intentionally inflicts substantial pain on, causes physical injury to, or kills an animal by a means causing undue suffering, or forces a minor to inflict unnecessary pain, injury, or death on an animal."
SCRAPS is asking for the community's help finding who is responsible for the dog's death. Any one who has information about the case or recognizes the dog is asked to contact them immediately. People may remain anonymous.
You can contact them by phone at: 509-477-2532 and reference case #2019-0160, or by email at: SCRAPS@spokanecounty.org (ATTN: Officer Loparco, Case #2019-0160).