SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service (SCRAPS) is asking the public for their help in solving a cruelty case.
According to SCRAPS' Facebook page, the organization took in a cat named Achilles who suffered "brutal physical abuse." The cat was reportedly brought in by a man who witnesses Achilles being tormented and kicked by a group of children in an alleyway.
The man wished to remain anonymous, but said he recognized the group of kids as students from Logan Elementary on Montgomery Avenue, but didn't know their names.
SCRAPS examined Achilles and found that his pelvis was dislocated from his spine and his right hip was dislocated. SCRAPS puts Achilles odds of recovering at 50/50 and said he will need surgery to repair his hip.
If you have any information about Achilles abuse, you're asked to email SCRAPS at scraps@spokanecounty.org or call SCRAPS at (509) 477-2532.
If you would like to donate to help Achilles and cats like him recover, you can click here to learn more about the SCRAPS Hope Foundation.
