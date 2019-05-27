SCRAPS says dozens of cats that were rescued from a hoarding situation last month are now available for adoption, and with no fee.
The company says most of the 43 cats are in need of a non-traditional placement and would make great shop or warehouse cats. They are all fixed, vaccinated, micro-chipped and the adoption fees are sponsored by a private donor.
"They are not entirely feral but strongly prefer independence to human contact and will need some protection from the elements," SCRAPS said. "So, if you have a shop or warehouse that would benefit from company and mousing, please consider adopting a few of these survivors!"
SCRAPS says traditional barn and working cats are also available.