SPOKANE, Wash. - SCRAPS announced today they will be closing their doors to the public as of today for an anticipated two-week period.
While originally suspecting an outbreak of kennel cough, a common disease among dogs that is usually a mild infection caused by B. bronchiseptica or canine parainfluenza, they quickly realized that was not the case when two asymptomatic dogs sadly and unexpectedly died. They quickly contacted Washington State University to undertake extensive diagnostic testing, resulting in the positive identification of Streptococcus zooepidemicus (Strep Zoo).
In accordance to shelter medicine protocols and practices as set by the veterinary infectious disease experts at University of Florida's College of Veterinary Medicine, SCRAPS is making every effort to safeguard the health and well-being of the shelter animals and the larger community.
Strep Zoo is a bacteria that can cause respiratory disease and death in various species. It is also a zoonotic disease, meaning it is one of the less common infections capable of passing between species, including horses, cats, rabbits and, with exceeding rarity, humans. The bacteria can spread through air, bodily secretions, and contact with contaminated surfaces.
SCRAPS has taken preventative measures and begun antibiotic treatment for every dog in its care. They are also reaching out to guardians of dogs who recently left the shelter. At this time, until SCRAPS can safely reopen their doors, they are asking the community to reduce animal intake as much as possible. They will continue to accept stray animals when absolutely necessary, but would request individuals who find healthy strays to hold onto them to prevent exposure at this time while SCRAPS searches for their owners.
We asked the staff at SCRAPS if there was anything they needed to help with the challenging few weeks ahead. They say they're amping up their "in-kennel enrichment" for the dogs, and could use donations of the following:
- Frisbees
- Apples
- String Cheese
- Hot dogs
- Yogurt
- Paper cups
- Toilet paper rolls
- Paper towel rolls
- chewy long lasting treats
- Paper bags
- Kongs
- Tough chewer toys
- Jolly balls
- Silicone molds to make ice cubes
If you'd like to donate, you can drop off any of the above items at SCRAPS.
Though closed to the public, staff will remain onsite to assist with community needs. For more info or questions, contact SCRAPS at SCRAPS@spokanecounty.org or call (509)477-2532.