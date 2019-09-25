SPOKANE, Wash. - SCRAPS is continuing to investigate a series of dog deaths on Spokane's South Hill, but say there have been no confirmed poisonings.
One of the dogs that passed away is believed to have suffered from a pancreatic issue. Another is headed to Washington State University for a necropsy but evidence has been found that that dog may have ingested ibuprofen, according to county spokesman Jared Webley.
Two puppies in the Rockford area were also found to have ingested foreign bodies, not poison.
SCRAPS also has a video of a boy walking by a fence and interacting with one of the dogs that has died. That dog was found to have a leathery substance in its body. However, its owner does not believe the boy hurt the dog.
There have been no confirmed cases of poisoning, but SCRAPS is continuing its investigation. They will be having a team meeting to discuss the situation Thursday morning.