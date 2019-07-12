SCRAPS says it is continuing to struggle with capacity issues.
KHQ spoke with the Animal Shelter just over a month ago when they said they were at critical capacity and in dire need of adopters and foster parents. That hasn't changed.
"Sonic's eyes say it all, we need your help," SCRAPS said in a Facebook post along with a photo of Sonic sporting some strong kitten eyes.
SCRAPS said they have over 400 animals at the shelter and more coming. They continue to struggle with full dog kennels and cat cages and are running out of temporary house options, like crates.
Happening now through this weekend, SCRAPS says you can adopt a new best friend with a fee of $18. The promotion is active through Sunday, July 14.
"PLEASE, if you're able, come adopt or become a foster parent today," SCRAPS wrote.
"Spokane County, let's rally. Together we can save them!"