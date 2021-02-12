SPOKANE, Wash. - SCRAPS said it has seized 40 animals as part of an investigation into animal cruelty at a property in southwest Spokane County.
According to SCAPS, On February 10th and 11th, it executed a search-and-seizure warrant.
In total, SCRAPS Animal Protection Officers seized 24 full-size horses, 8 miniature horses, 5 full-size cows, and 3 miniature cows. According to a news release, the living conditions of the animals were deplorable and their bodies showed consequences of prolonged neglect.
Several bodies of dead horses and cows were also found. Investigators said dogs that lived on the property were allowed to feed on them.
The property owners are facing several charges including Animal Cruelty in the First Degree, Animal Cruelty in the Second Degree, Transporting or Confining Animals in an Unsafe Manner, and operating an illegal commercial kennel.
For community members seeking to support this effort, SCRAPS is kindly requesting donations of hay (grass or alfalfa). Interested community members are asked to contact SCRAPS Field Operations Manager, Ashley Proszek, at 590-477-6865.
