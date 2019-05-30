SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash.- Being stuck in a cage all day is hard on any animal. But now, SCRAPS said they're getting so full, they have to put the overflow of dogs into crates.
Right now, the amount of pets coming into the animal shelter is far more than the number getting into homes.
Walking into SCRAPS, your heart melts from the dogs and cats begging you to take them home. But for some families the price, or commitment, of a pet isn't doable.
But, what about just for one night?
"We need fosters, we need homes for these guys. We're at full capacity right now, we literally putting up crates, and it's just so stressful when you get a high volume of animals in," Hava Moran said.
Moran is the foster coordinator at SCRAPS, and she knows living in a cage is no life for an animal.
"Even just a few days for an animal getting out of the facility decreases their stress level so much," Moran said.
So how can you help? Fostering.
"I've had them since they were tiny, like less than a pound," Kayla Heffernan, SCRAPS foster parent, said.
Heffernan calls herself "the crazy cat lady," because she's got six furry faces have been living with her for the past month.
"I have definitely gotten to know every one of their personalities, and they're all so different," Heffernan said.
But it's not forever, because these kitties have been adopted. Heffernan said finding them homes was as simple as posting their pictures online. If you can't get the foster pet adopted, SCRAPS will help find them a home.
SCRAPS pays for everything, the crate, litter, food, and more. If taking on six new-born kittens seems overwhelming, you can start with just one dog or cat for a few days.
"It's a rewarding feeling when they get a good home and you know where they're going," Heffernan said.
You don't have to live in Spokane to be a SCRAPS foster parent; you just have to have the space.
If you're interested in fostering (or adopting) animals, email SCRAPSrescue@spokanecounty.org