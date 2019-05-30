Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SPOKANE HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... WEST CENTRAL KOOTENAI COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF IDAHO... EAST CENTRAL SPOKANE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON... * UNTIL 830 PM PDT. * AT 624 PM PDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. * RAIN AMOUNTS OF A HALF INCH OR MORE WILL LIKELY FALL IN AS LITTLE AS 15 MINUTES WITH THIS SLOW MOVING THUNDERSTORMS. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... POST FALLS, I-90 NEAR STATELINE, LIBERTY LAKE, HAUSER, GREEN ACRES, OTIS ORCHARDS-EAST FARMS, OTIS ORCHARDS, TRENTWOOD, STATE LINE AND NEWMAN LAKE.