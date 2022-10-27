SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service (SCRAPS) is urgently in need of wet and dry kitten food for shelter and foster kittens.
In a post on their Facebook page, SCRAPS wrote, "We are all out of wet and dry kitten food and are still overrun with kitties at the shelter awaiting foster families, as well as kitties in their foster homes. Please consider donating some to our foster department if you can find any!"
They add a need for cat food is pressing as well. Kitten food tends to be higher in calories, protein, and fat to support healthy growth, making it less healthy for cats to eat in a balanced diet.
Cat owners have likely noticed the long-standing shortage of food, both dry and wet. Wet food has been especially scarce due a shortage of aluminum for cans, according to Feline Veterinary Emergency Assistance (FVEAP). Supply chain issues continue to affect shipments and availability.
With so many pets in their care, SCRAPS is always in need of supplies. An updated wish list is available on their website, and they maintain lists on Amazon as well for ease of donation.
Canned pate for kittens, quality dry kitten and puppy food, and non-clumping clay litter are among their highest priority needs. But kitten replacement formula, plastic dog and cat toys, and cleaning supplies are also needed.
Monetary donations are used to fund animal medical care, while gift card donations are saved and used for special items to meet specific animal needs.
If you have extra food or other supplies already, you can drop them off at 6815 E. Trent Avenue in Spokane Valley during business hours. Due to recent recalls, Gravy Train, Ol' Roy, Kibbles n Bits, and Skippy are no longer accepted.
In addition to supplies, SCRAPS is also looking for foster homes for kittens. Learn how to join the foster team on their website! Potential foster candidates can reach out to SCRAPSRescue@spokanecounty.org with any questions.
And of course, if you're just looking to give the ultimate gift of a forever home for one furry new friend, there's good news. All bunnies are currently free to adopt, and all cats and dogs can be adopted at just the cost of the licensing fee. You can see the animals available for adoption on the SCRAPS webpage!