SCRAPS introduces new animal adoption program to keep animals out of shelter

The Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service has created a new interactive tool to help families who can no longer afford to care for their pets.
According to SCRAPS, the new tool, Home to Home, allows people to surrender their pets to the shelter without the animal having to go to the shelter.
The tool lets people connect with others who want to adopt the animal.
SCRAPS said one of the most important parts is it costs no money.
Home to Home is a national program that is used by shelters and rescues across the United States.
