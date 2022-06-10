SPOKANE, Wash. - Douglas Oliveira was walking his dog, Baylee, with a friend and his one-year-old daughter on Tuesday night at Riverside State Park–something they do all the time living in northwest Spokane.
Oliveira said a white pitbull with brown markings was about 100 feet away from them, when all of a sudden it took off.
"The dog just charged at us, and then just started attacking my dog," Oliveira said.
It had a leash, but its owner wasn't holding it. They've walked this part of a trail dozens of times since moving to Spokane a few years ago, and hadn't seen this dog–or its owner–before.
Oliveira's daughter was in a carrier on his back throughout the attack, and wasn't injured.
"I had her on my backpack the whole time," Oliveira said. "I didn't know what to do so I just started punching the dog in the face until it finally got off."
Oliveira said he got his hand bit in the process of separating the two dogs. He said he didn't hear the other dog's owner give commands for their dog to stop, and when the attack was over, the other owner left.
"I was kind of hoping the guy would've stuck around and we would've exchanged information, but in the moment I was so focused on their safety that I didn't really think about getting his information," Oliveira said.
When the dust settled, Oliveira called his daughter's mother, Allison Morgan.
"The minute I answered it I could hear my daughter screaming, I could hear Baylee crying in the background, and all I could hear was Douglas saying 'I need you, where are you?'" Morgan said.
Morgan showed up and took Baylee to the emergency veterinarian while Oliveira got his hand checked out at the emergency room–his injuries weren't serious, only needing a bandage.
"We took her to the vet, and when they were really able to evaluate her wounds it was very apparent that she was in trouble," Morgan said.
Horrific wounds, all along Baylee's sides, that has had the four-year-old lab in and out of the vet for the last several days.
"That dog was in kill mode," Morgan said. "It wasn't just nipping to warn [Baylee], it was going for vulnerable parts of her neck."
The attack seemed to be completely unprovoked, but Morgan and Oliveira don't blame the dog for the attack.
"A lot of people are quick to blame breeds, but I don't blame the dog," Morgan said. "It's how they're raised. I believe it was irresponsibility on the owner's part."
Morgan and Oliveira said they quickly contacted the Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service after the attack, and filed a report. SCRAPS says they've received the report and are investigating the incident.
For now Baylee's prognosis is good, but it'll be a long road to recovery for her and for her owners.
"I'm someone that's always going to be afraid of someone with a dog that's off leash, even though I was that person sometimes," Morgan said. "Baylee will always be leashed whenever it's required going forward."
"It's definitely been a rollercoaster," Oliveira said. "It's upsetting, but I'm just thankful that nothing happened to my child."