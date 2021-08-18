Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service (SCRAPS) is investigating a Spokane Valley dog training and boarding business, Accurate K9.
"I knew I needed proof cause nobody's going to believe that type of situation with how severe it was,” said Maddalynn Taylor, eyewitness.
Taylor said she knows the family who owns the business and helped feed the dogs cared for by Accurate K9.
"There's at least 20 of people's pets there thinking that these dogs are being boarded and trained and you know taken care of properly but at the end of the day there's poop in their kennel," Taylor said.
After seeing the dogs firsthand, Taylor said she witnesses the mistreatment of dogs and sent her proof directly to SCRAPS.
"I turned in the photos he agreed it was animal abuse and I signed the statement and he told me he'd get a warrant and get all the dogs out of there.. They went and did the warrant and none of the dogs were removed,” she said.
Taylor added she has text messages between her and a SCRAPS officer where the officer acknowledges at least one dog has died in Accurate K9’s care. In an email SCRAPS said they are actively investigating and criminal charges will be forthcoming.
The owner of Accurate K9 Training LLC, Brittney Katterfeld said on the phone that SCRAPS came out and said everything looked fine and that all their animals are treated well. But Maddalynn Taylor said that isn’t true.
"I feel like this is my last resort, if scraps won’t do anything there really nothing else I can do besides bring it to media, and hope that people can help me and get it out there and help these dogs," Taylor said.