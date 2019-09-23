A string of reports from South Hill residents saying their dogs were poisoned has prompted an investigation by SCRAPS.
KHQ spoke with several dog owners on the South Hill, who said their dogs had been vomiting, seemed sluggish and were even crying in their sleep.
According to our partners at the Spokesman-Review, veterinarians determined those dogs weren't showing signs of being poisoned. Vets determined one appeared to be suffering from digestive issues due to eating foreign objects. Another dog's blood work and didn't show signs of poisoning, according to a vet.
There are multiple cases being investigated by SCRAPS, including one at a local clinic where a dog died last week. That dog had seizures prior to its death, and its blood work showed signs of toxicity, leading the vet to determine poisoning was a possible manner of death, according to Spokane County.
A necropsy is expected on another deceased dog to determine its cause of death.
The clinic is asking any other clients possibly affected to reach out to SCRAPS.
"It's unnerving that someone this sinister, if that's what's really happening, is out there and clearly has no regards for animal life or our community," a viewer told KHQ last week.