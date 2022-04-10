SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service–or SCRAPS–says the kennels with adoptable dogs at their facility in Spokane Valley are completely full, and are asking for the community's help.
"We–along with shelters all across the country–are seeing huge increases in intakes of medium and large sized dogs, much higher intakes than previous years around this time," said Lindsey Soffes, Director of SCRAPS.
Soffes says SCRAPS is also seeing reduced adoption rates.
"We don't know what's driving it exactly, but we expect that the housing crisis is certainly playing a part, and other post-pandemic lifestyle changes for folks," said Soffes.
The byproduct of that?
"Amazing, incredible, adoptable dogs are sitting here and waiting for their adopters much longer than we typically have seen," said Kaylee Huntsman.
As a senior shelter tech at SCRAPS, Huntsman sees the impacts that longer shelter stays have on dogs and their behaviors.
One way people can help besides adopting? Fostering.
"They can calm down a lot, they're much less anxious," Huntsman said. "They're in a home environment so they feel like they can actually see the dog, without it being scared."
With Easter right around the corner, Soffes says SCRAPS has 40 rabbits in their care, including fosters, but that comes with a gentle reminder.
"We just ask folks to not treat animals as commodities, and that there are so many ways to celebrate rabbits in our community without spontaneously adopting them, if you're not sure that's going to be the right thing for you," Soffes said.
Plenty of people were out at SCRAPS on Sunday afternoon, something Soffes is grateful for.
"This mirrors what we've seen with our community in the past," said Soffes. "Every time we put out a message for our animals, it's the most wonderful feeling to see folks step up and come out, because we're all in it for them."
As an added bonus, SCRAPS is waiving adoption fees for dogs and bunnies at the shelter. The only thing required when bringing a furry friend home is payment for a pet license.
For more information about SCRAPS, visit their website by clicking here, or their Facebook page by clicking here.