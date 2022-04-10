Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 11 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Quincy, Worley, Cheney, Flowery Trail Road, Fairfield, Orin-Rice Road, Hayden, Airway Heights, Ephrata, Downtown Spokane, Creston, Eastport, Colville, Northport, Bonners Ferry, Athol, Othello, Springdale-Hunters Road, Odessa, Moses Lake, Kettle Falls, Rockford, Coulee City, Sandpoint, Coeur d'Alene, Spokane Valley, Wilbur, Post Falls, Newport, Harrington, Davenport, Schweitzer Mountain Road, Priest River, Grand Coulee, Chewelah, Deer Park, and Ritzville. * WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. &&