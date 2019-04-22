SPOKANE - SCRAPS is looking for assistance with their most recent hoarding case.
They say they are now several weeks into their most recent hoarding case's legal process and are expecting legal ownership of over 30 cats any day.
According to a Facebook post, 30 survivors are in need of specialized dental care due to rotting and broken teeth, which costs anywhere from $1,000 to $1,500 per cat.
SCRAPS is looking for sponsors for the 30 cats in need, with donations of $250.
Sponsors would be able to name the cat that they donate to.